Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In February 2019, Fox News host Sean Hannity deplored media coverage of Nicholas Sandmann, the Kentucky high school student famous for his encounter with an Omaha tribe elder at the Lincoln Memorial. The defamation suits from Sandmann and his attorney, declared Hannity, would “destroy every one of these big media outlets. I guarantee it. It’s a slam dunk and they will all pay.”

Slam dunk, meet summary judgment.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Kentucky ruled against Sandmann in his defamation suits against five media outlets — the New York Times, CBS News, ABC News, Gannett and Rolling Stone — over their depiction of events at the memorial on Jan. 18, 2019. In granting the organizations’ motions for summary judgment, senior U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman determined that the allegedly defamatory claims about Sandmann were expressions of opinion protected under First Amendment doctrine. A spokesperson for the New York Times declared, “We welcome the decision today by the federal district court in Kentucky, granting judgment in favor of The Times along with several other news organizations. The decision in the case reaffirms that The Times provided a fair account of the controversy surrounding the events that took place that day on the National Mall.”

Advertisement

The controversy was an internet phenomenon from the beginning: A viral video from a Twitter account depicted a snippet of Sandmann’s encounter with Omaha elder Nathan Phillips, accompanied by this text: “This MAGA loser gleefully bothering a Native American protester at the Indigenous Peoples March.” That comment shaped not only thousands of Twitter comments but also an early wave of media coverage that missed a critical part of the picture: Whereas the viral video, devoid of context, appeared to show Sandmann, who was wearing a MAGA hat, and other students surrounding Phillips and his fellow activists, it was the latter group that marched into the students’ midst, as other videos demonstrated.

Follow Erik Wemple 's opinions Follow Add

The initial suggestion that Sandmann & Co. were the aggressors carried a toll, argued the lawsuits. In his suit against Gannett, for example, Sandmann alleged that the company “accused Nicholas of behavior constituting menacing racial intimidation of Native American political activist Phillips.” In the complaint against the New York Times, Sandmann’s attorneys wrote that the allegedly defamatory article “is now forever a part of the historical Internet record and will haunt and taint Nicholas for the remainder of his natural life and impugn his reputation for generations to come.”

Bertelsman’s ruling this week was clinical and consistent with rulings from previous Sandmann litigation against The Post, CNN and NBC News. In those cases, which eventually settled, the judge had narrowed the scope of Sandmann’s original complaints, initially dismissing the case against The Post entirely and then reinstating it — and allowing others to proceed — on the limited question of whether it was false and defamatory to report Phillips’s claim that Sandmann had “blocked” his path or otherwise stopped him from retreating.

Advertisement

In its coverage of the clash at the memorial, The Post had published a quote from Phillips saying, “It was getting ugly, and I was thinking: ‘I’ve got to find myself an exit out of this situation and finish my song at the Lincoln Memorial.’ I started going that way, and that guy in the hat stood in my way, and we were at an impasse. He just blocked my way and wouldn’t allow me to retreat.” Other outlets, including the Times, picked up the quote or paraphrased it.

Attorneys for Sandmann argued that the “blocking statements” libeled their client — and that those claims were expressed in “words that have factual connotations that can be proven either true or false,” according to Sandmann’s suit against Gannett. The media organizations, meanwhile, countered that the “blocking statements” were anything but factual representations. “The NY Times did not adopt Phillips’s statement as an established fact, but reported it in a way that made clear it was Phillips’s opinion: he was describing his personal feelings and subjective impressions during the event,” reads a filing by Times lawyers.

Protections for opinions are grounded in Supreme Court doctrine: “Under the First Amendment there is no such thing as a false idea. However pernicious an opinion may seem, we depend for its correction not on the conscience of judges and juries but on the competition of other ideas,” reads the ruling in the 1974 case Gertz v. Welch. Failing to build legal moats around opinions, in other words, would chill debate about matters of public concern — even matters as seemingly inconsequential as who surrounded whom by the Lincoln Memorial on some random January afternoon.

Advertisement

In his ruling, Bertelsman noted that courts consider how a “reasonable reader” would interpret statements from people quoted in news accounts. “[A] reasonable reader would understand that Phillips was simply conveying his view of the situation,” wrote Bertelsman, a Carter appointee. “And because the reader knew from the articles that this encounter occurred at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial, he or she would know that the confrontation occurred in an expansive area such that it would be difficult to know what might constitute ‘blocking’ another person in that setting.” Phillips’ characterizations, wrote the judge, were “objectively unverifiable and thus unactionable opinions.”

David McCraw, the top newsroom lawyer for the Times, says that the newspaper treated Phillips’s account as an opinion and included other perspectives on the events.

As for Sandmann? “We are disappointed with the decision. We intend to appeal,” Sandmann attorney Todd McMurtry wrote via email.

Advertisement

Though clearly a defeat for Hannity and his predictive folly, the ruling is nothing approaching a victory for the mainstream media. Whipped into a lather by a decontextualized tweet, media outlets decided that a staring contest on the Mall warranted a mobilization of resources to nail down the particulars. The scramble produced a range of reports — sloppy and incomplete, for the most part — that amplified the nonevent and, yes, exposed Sandmann to ridicule. Had the journalists taken a step back, they might have produced better work or, preferably, no work at all, at least on this topic.

GiftOutline Gift Article