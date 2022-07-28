Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Confessions can be made in public or private, and for legal or religious ends. In the legal world, anyone seeking a plea agreement must not be coerced into confessing and must be heard, and believed, by a judge. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Religious confessions come in many varieties. The Catholic approach is conducted in secrecy, penitent-to-priest, and only a “good” confession will elicit absolution, the priest being the sole judge.

There are also ritual confessions, made in public and normally of more limited use. How many times have we heard elected officials acknowledge, apologize and promise reform?

Many of the columnists at the New York Times engaged in an intriguing ritual of confession last week, noting some claims they got wrong. Bret Stephens’s column was most memorable among these self-evaluations for, on its surface, it was an apology to those who voted for Donald Trump.

Stephens admitted he had been wrong to caricature Trump voters in many columns. Most such voters, he now notes, were angry and for legitimate reasons. “I also could have given Trump voters more credit for nuance,” he wrote.

Stephens is a fairly regular guest on my radio show and we have often discussed the 2016 and 2020 votes. What he didn’t include in his column-length admission of error is a list of policies Trump got right, or the reasons Trump voters chose well in 2016 and were obviously right to choose Trump over Joe Biden four years later: three crucial Supreme Court nominees and scores of circuit and district court judges; Operation Warp Speed; higher defense spending; an embrace of reality about the Chinese Communist Party; a demand that NATO countries pay for their share of the security they enjoy; massive, growth-inducing tax cuts; widespread deregulation; the Abraham Accords; and a much less porous southern border than either before Trump, or after.

Millions of Trump voters weren’t merely angry and millions were not angry at all. They were rational citizens making a calculated choice between two candidates, four years apart.

Stephens implied his aim was to persuade Trump supporters to abandon the former president in 2024. That’s because Trump is, for the moment, the GOP front-runner and likely nominee — though much could change.

The Jan. 6 hearings have not changed opinions among Republican voters much, if at all. The special panel has also badly overstepped. Its oily video slam against Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) unintentionally revealed the committee’s agenda to be one of revenge — not fact finding. Showing a video of Hawley running somewhere in the Capitol was an attempt to shame and succeeded only among the irrational and the fury-filled. (The committee also showed the photo of Hawley raising his fist in service of the familiar but absurd argument that he incited rioters.) What does the video of Hawley running from the mob prove about Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6? Nothing, of course.

Trump haters online loved the video — and it almost certainly deepened the attachment to Trump among those who loathe the self-satisfied smugness of the left.

Were the proceedings successful in the objective that Stephens set out for himself in his column? That is, to detach Trump supporters from Trump? My guess is no, a guess that hardened after its attempted smear of Hawley.

But then I also suspect that the committee’s goal is quite different from genuine investigation: it is theater performed to sow skepticism among the moderate Republicans and independents in Trump’s orbit; and to put pressure on Merrick Garland’s Justice Department to indict Trump on any grounds, however legally tenuous.

It is too soon to know if either goal will be met. Trump remains ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and all other comers in most pregame polls — though the margins aren’t as robust as he might like.

But recall this, too: Then-Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin held the pole position throughout most of 2015, only to be out by the third debate. Debates in 2023 and early votes in 2024 primary states will be the real test of whether Republican voters judge their interests better served by a different candidate — one with all of Trump’s advantages and none of his baggage.

