In her July 24 op-ed, “What we know now,” Ruth Marcus highlighted stupendous falsehoods made by former president Donald Trump’s attorneys in the impeachment trial regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, violent storming of the Capitol. The attorneys, David Shoen, Bruce Castor and Michael T. van der Veen, falsely represented to the Senate impeachment court that, upon hearing reports of violence, Mr. Trump (1) swiftly “plead[ed] with the crowd to be “peaceful” and (2) to “go home” and to do so in “peace,” (3) “took immediate steps to coordinate with authorities to provide whatever was necessary to counteract the rioters,” and (4) was “horrified at the violence.” But voluminous evidence existed then, and has been corroborated since, that Mr. Trump never summoned authorities to quell the violent rioters; that upon learning of the violence, Mr. Trump fiddled for 187 minutes and cast aspersions on Vice President Mike Pence’s fidelity to the Constitution; that Mr. Trump refused to voice horror or to condemn the rioters; and that Mr. Trump choked over the word “peace.”
The American Bar Association’s Model Code of Professional Responsibility prohibits a lawyer from “knowingly mak[ing] a false statement of fact to a tribunal.” If Mr. Trump’s lawyers did not know they were lying to the Senate, they were willfully blind to the overwhelming contradictory evidence, which is indistinguishable from knowledge. The Senate should refer the deceits of Mr. Trump’s lawyers to their respective state bars for investigation and possible discipline. An impeachment trial of a president is too important to be compromised by knowing or reckless lies by defense counsel.
Bruce Fein, Washington
The writer was an associate deputy attorney general from 1981 to 1983 and is the author of “Constitutional Peril: The Life and Death Struggle for Our Constitution and Democracy.”