In her July 24 op-ed, “What we know now,” Ruth Marcus highlighted stupendous falsehoods made by former president Donald Trump’s attorneys in the impeachment trial regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, violent storming of the Capitol. The attorneys, David Shoen, Bruce Castor and Michael T. van der Veen, falsely represented to the Senate impeachment court that, upon hearing reports of violence, Mr. Trump (1) swiftly “plead[ed] with the crowd to be “peaceful” and (2) to “go home” and to do so in “peace,” (3) “took immediate steps to coordinate with authorities to provide whatever was necessary to counteract the rioters,” and (4) was “horrified at the violence.” But voluminous evidence existed then, and has been corroborated since, that Mr. Trump never summoned authorities to quell the violent rioters; that upon learning of the violence, Mr. Trump fiddled for 187 minutes and cast aspersions on Vice President Mike Pence’s fidelity to the Constitution; that Mr. Trump refused to voice horror or to condemn the rioters; and that Mr. Trump choked over the word “peace.”