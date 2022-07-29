Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the July 23 front-page article “Hearings test GOP desire to tune out”: Even though it has been a year and a half since the violent insurrection at the Capitol, that day is still a punch to my very being. I worked for Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Tex.) for 13 years, so I am very familiar with the workings on Capitol Hill. My parents were proud members of the “greatest generation.” My father willingly served to defend this country in World War II. I cannot imagine their heartbreak at seeing the symbol of our democracy being attacked by Americans.

I wonder whether those people involved in the brutal attack on the Capitol had any idea how fortunate we are in this country. In most countries, such an attack would have been met with brutal force or gunfire.

I do not know how some members of Congress defend former president Donald Trump, with his clear intention of sending his followers to attack the Capitol.

I hope the misguided members of Congress will remember the oath they took to serve and defend the legal process of this country. There is no place for politics or political party affiliations in the attack on the Capitol. It was a clear, unjust action to prevent the verified and legal change of power.

The people who have testified for the Jan. 6 committee have been given the same words for their testimony: “Thank you for your service and for your bravery.” Bravery and service should be remembered by the elected members of Congress to save this country and the strong democracy our Founding Fathers put in place.

Melissa Ferring, Washington

