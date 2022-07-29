Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chinyere Rushing-Tucker is a doula and Bradley method instructor in D.C. The pandemic undoubtedly interrupted our lives, from daily habits and social interactions to our very expectations of what is “normal” or “safe.” Yet even before the coronavirus hit, we knew that something very normal — carrying and birthing a child — was not necessarily safe, particularly for women of color and our babies. Childbirth and infancy in the nation’s capital are still deadlier than covid-19, and the trends are heading in the wrong direction.

I have been a certified doula and childbirth education instructor for more than 16 years. Pregnancy and birth are my business. Yet, where I am today came from my own experience of becoming pregnant with my first child and feeling the acute vulnerability in the face of the unknown that is common to many first-time mothers. Some women cope with these feelings by surrendering themselves to the health-care system. But as a Black woman aware of the statistically worse health-care outcomes for women of color, I felt I needed more — more information, more understanding of potential options and more tools to help achieve a safe and peaceful delivery of my son.

The unwelcome truth is that the United States has a preterm birth problem. We have one of the highest rates of preterm birth among high-resource countries, with 1 in 10 babies born too soon. The United States was one of two countries to see an increase in maternal mortality, according to the most recently available statistics.

This matters because preterm birth is the leading cause of death in newborns. Premature babies who make it are still vulnerable to a range of serious health and developmental consequences that can persist into adulthood, from learning and behavioral problems to acute respiratory, gastrointestinal, hearing, vision and other challenges. There is a huge economic toll as well, with one study finding medical costs associated with childbirth to be about 10 times higher for children born prematurely.

For Black women, the trends are even worse. Black mothers are more likely to die in the course of pregnancy and birth, and have been for the past 100 years. Educational attainment appears to make no difference. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that maternal deaths are more common among Black mothers with a college education than among White mothers with less than a high school diploma.

Furthermore, in 2021, when the national rate of premature births slightly decreased, for Black babies it went up. In D.C. today, the preterm birthrate among Black women is 85 percent higher than the rate among all other women.

Yet, as I learned, being a pregnant Black woman in D.C. doesn’t have to mean being helpless and at the whim of circumstances. “Knowledge is power,” as the old saying goes. In the course of doing my research, I learned about different types of health-care providers and places where I might birth my baby. Upon switching health-care providers, I learned about the Bradley Method and signed up with my husband.

It completely changed our outlook on birth. Giving birth doesn’t have to be something that just happens to a person, or a crisis-filled medical drama fueled by the unknown. I learned this during the birth of our first child.

We had what would be considered a non-progressing labor. My contractions started on July 15 and remained consistent for the next four days, with very little to show for the work I was doing. Our son wasn’t born until July 20, but he was healthy and strong. Though I was a bit tired after five days of labor, I was overjoyed to know that the skills and knowledge we had gained from our hands-on preparation empowered us to avoid major interventions.

Though our birth had challenges, we could face them from a position of empowerment, which allowed us to have the type of positive birth experience that escapes so many of my peers. I felt compelled to help educate birthing women and their partners.

Pregnant women and their partners have many choices in the process of pregnancy and labor. Women can learn to increase their self-awareness and tune into their own bodies. Partners can learn how to be a birth coach to lower stress throughout the pregnancy and delivery. Both can learn how to have a voice with health-care providers, including what options they have if things go in a different direction than planned (as babies have a way of doing).

The good news for all pregnant women: There are things we can do to increase the possibility of having the birth experience we desire — including tools for cutting down on preterm birth.

These include some behavioral choices, such as not smoking, drinking or abusing drugs. Good nutrition, a diet anchored in protein, colorful fruits and vegetables and whole grains, is important. So is cutting down on stress. A recent study found that chewing sugar-free gum with xylitol significantly decreased the rate of preterm births in a large group of women in a rural part of Malawi. This African nation was chosen because it has the world’s highest preterm births at nearly 20 percent. Compared with a control group who received only oral health education, the group who sreceived the education and daily xylitol sugar-free gum had a 24 percent lower rate of preterm birth.

We also know that social support is crucial for humans — even more so when making new ones. I’ve seen women pursue childbirth education with friends or a family member by their side. We also know that one of the prevalent theories for why Black women have disproportionately worse health-care outcomes is lack of support from the medical community or dismissiveness toward concerns when shared. That’s why several of the recommended policy actions from the March of Dimes to better support maternal and infant health are focused on increased community support for women, such as expanding access to doula care and midwifery and reducing implicit bias.

D.C. enacted a paid family-leave program, but our dismal statistics show that more is needed to support women before they give birth. Whatever method of childbirth a woman is drawn to, she needs to know that she has choices. Public policy and the health-care community must adopt the posture of supporting women in supporting themselves.

