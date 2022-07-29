1 Vice President Harris

The best argument for Biden to run again is that Harris will be the likely Democratic nominee if he doesn’t. Even if her lame-duck boss didn’t endorse her, the nomination would be Harris’s to lose, assuming she could lock down Black support. But Harris has shown herself more than capable of blowing it: Her 2020 bid was a debacle, she churns through staff faster and harder than anyone in politics, she speaks in word salad, and she’s failed at most of the tasks she’s been assigned as vice president. — James Hohmann

Advertisement

Early in the Democratic primary for 2020, I considered Harris to be Donald Trump’s toughest potential opponent. But her impressive performances in early debates and at Judiciary Committee hearings for Trump’s Supreme Court nominees were apparently due to effective coaching by a solid staff. Since becoming vice president, Harris’s lack of gravitas and slapdash preparation have become painfully obvious. Her current office gives her an entree into the presidential discussion, but the conversation won’t last long. — Gary Abernathy

Harris is charmless, gaffe-prone and not particularly beloved by voters, but she is the sitting vice president, and she will have to get serious consideration — particularly given the terrible optics of pushing a Black woman aside in favor of someone else. — Megan McArdle

It would be shocking if the incumbent vice president didn’t run. What may be novel for an incumbent vice president is that her run would probably entail a full-blown primary fight. This would not be a coronation, in part because many in the party doubt Harris’s electability. Moreover, one rationale for Biden not running would be that it is time to turn the page to a new generation of leaders. You can’t very well turn the page with a sitting veep. — Jennifer Rubin

Advertisement