The July 24 news article “Pelosi trip to Taiwan may spark cross-strait crises, officials fear” correctly observed that President Biden cannot forbid House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) from going to Taiwan. But the article also pointed out that she is probably going there on a military aircraft, which is under the control of Mr. Biden, who is commander in chief. If Mr. Biden really does not want the speaker to go to Taiwan at this time (or be blamed for her trip), all he has to do is inform her that there are no military planes to take her there now, but one “might be available” after China’s major Communist Party Conference that the article pointed out will take place in the next few months.
Alan Morrison, Washington
Many problems will accompany a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Frankly, it appears to be a silly photo op that will do nothing for U.S. national security. Beyond that, the United States has enough problems at home and abroad that it doesn’t need to look for them in China and Taiwan.
And if the United States hopes to find ways to work with China on matters of Russia and Ukraine, how does this visit help? The United States is arguing that territorial integrity (in Ukraine) matters but is running up against the one-China policy in Taiwan.
Many people argue that it would be a sign of weakness for the speaker to cancel her trip. But I think failure to make changes based on new information is pathetically weaker. She should not put American lives in danger for ego and PR events.
Jack Lechelt, Leesburg