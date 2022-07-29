The July 24 news article “Pelosi trip to Taiwan may spark cross-strait crises, officials fear” correctly observed that President Biden cannot forbid House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) from going to Taiwan. But the article also pointed out that she is probably going there on a military aircraft, which is under the control of Mr. Biden, who is commander in chief. If Mr. Biden really does not want the speaker to go to Taiwan at this time (or be blamed for her trip), all he has to do is inform her that there are no military planes to take her there now, but one “might be available” after China’s major Communist Party Conference that the article pointed out will take place in the next few months.