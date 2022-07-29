Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I concur with Steven L. Isenberg’s July 26 op-ed encouraging President Biden to not run in the 2024 presidential election, “Walk away, Joe. A pledge to do so could save Dems in November.” Mr. Biden should make this announcement before any Republicans have announced their candidacies so he does not appear to be crumbling under pressure. The sooner he does this, the sooner Democratic hopefuls will have the opportunity to become known to prospective voters.

Some Republicans across the spectrum from Trump-lite to moderate are beginning to muster the chutzpah to defy former president Donald Trump, and the same should be true for Democrats. If Mr. Biden runs, the entire Republican stance will be about his age (and because he’s 79, I can’t disagree), magnifying every bike fall, stumble and gaffe and everything that went wrong during his administration, most of which were not his doing.

It is important that Democrats win and that Mr. Biden, not known for an inflated ego, put the needs of the country above his personal ambition and step aside. It’s too bad he got his chance during his later years, but that’s life. There are plenty of Democrats who have the youth, energy and strong personal beliefs for the job. I suggest Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (Md.), for example.

Advertisement

Marjorie A. Harelick, Arlington

When President Biden makes a decision about seeking a second term, I believe it will be thorough and thoughtful. It should not, however, take place before the midterm elections. Much is written and discussed about his low polls, but his presumed successor, Vice President Harris, has similar if not lower poll numbers. She has not distinguished herself in either political instinct or judgment since joining the national stage.

A pre-midterm announcement would begin a fruitless discussion among Democrats about potential contenders. We still need to center our discussion on who best meets our needs right now. The Republicans are showcasing candidates who were once thought of as the lunatic fringe but have somehow become mainstream as the party has drifted away from democracy and headfirst into conspiracy theories. In many state Republican parties, the cost of admission to winning a primary is to be an election denier.

Advertisement

The stakes are high. We need the Democratic Party and the nation to focus on which candidates have the best solutions for our economy now and which candidates are most likely to uphold our democracy and solve the scourges of racism and gun violence and address our need for clean air and water in the future. Keep the focus away from who succeeds Mr. Biden. We need to spend our time and energy on winning the elections this year.

Elliott Miller, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

Steven L. Isenberg told a truth that many, including President Biden, would prefer to ignore.

That truth is that Mr. Biden’s presidency would best be remembered in the pages of history if he courageously admitted, sooner rather than later, that presiding without the cloud of another four-year term hanging over him was the right decision for himself, his party and his country.

Advertisement

The former president would be heartbroken because he would have a harder time convincing his party that he would be the ideal Republican candidate in the next presidential election.

Peter. F. Spalding, Washington

Steven L. Isenberg advised President Biden, 79, not to run for reelection in 2024 because of his age. This, despite the unannounced GOP challenger, who is 76.

Given the odds, I’ll stick with Mr. Biden, and not just because he quotes Irish poet Seamus Heaney. The president is steadying the ship of state in turbulent waters — a depressed economy, raging inflation, a worldwide pandemic and a colicky Congress, where the Democratic solon from West Virginia trick-or-treats as a Republican. In addition, the conservative Supreme Court is coiled to pounce.

To paraphrase Mr. Biden’s favorite poet, the great slime kings are gathered there for vengeance.

Kitty Kelley, Washington

GiftOutline Gift Article