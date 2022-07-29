Michael Andor Brodeur’s July 24 Critic’s Notebook essay, “A difficult farewell to programs” [Arts & Style], explored the subject a bit too gently. I subscribe to all the National Symphony Orchestra, Fortas and ballet performances at the Kennedy Center, and I also subscribe to other theaters in the D.C. area. Have the performers and their audiences been betrayed by those who know the price of everything and the value of nothing? At stage plays, printed programs have, for the most part, been restored. These administrators quickly understood cellphone-only programs meant that random rings were guaranteed and that it also gave implicit permission not to turn off one’s phone during a performance.