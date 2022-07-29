Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Number the stars The James Webb Telescope photos in the July 17 Post [“Take a cosmic tour inside the images captured by NASA’s Webb telescope,” news] were mesmerizing primarily because they included pinpointed labels of what we were seeing on the photo. The July 18 KidsPost article “Webb space telescope captures stunning images” had some of the same photos but without the explicit labels, leaving the kids to wonder what the big deal is.

If it is not too expensive, include the pinpoint labeling in the future for us enthusiastic amateurs.

Advertisement

Barbara Boyle Torrey, Bethesda

The beautiful spread of images from the James Webb Telescope with the July 17 news article “Take a cosmic tour inside the images captured by NASA’s Webb telescope” was a real treat. However, it would have been instructive to us non-astronomers if the article had explained that the colors shown are not what one would see through an optical telescope but are false colors based on an algorithm that assigns visual colors to various frequencies in the infrared spectrum. Nonetheless, the large image of the Carina Nebula was stunning.

Raoul Drapeau, Ashburn

The July 17 news article by Joel Achenbach and Aaron Steckelberg on the James Webb Telescope images [“Take a cosmic tour inside the images captured by NASA’s Webb telescope”] was, in a word, wonderful. It was particularly great to read on my tablet, as I could zoom in on the object being addressed. The side-by-side commentary worked very well.

Advertisement

Thanks to Achenbach and Steckelberg for the simple explanation on what to see in these amazing images.

Lynn Grimes, Shady Shores, Tex.

Big little lies

Let’s change the dialogue. For far too long, Americans have referred to projects as something to fight about. If we count the number of times we say “fight,” trends will indicate a fight is brewing. I implore legislators and people of all stripes to change the basis of the conversation to work together, not fight each other. The “big lie” is not a creative response. If we say, “Let’s work together,” chances are that will happen. But if we are to just fight, that’s what we will get.

The process of reinforcing ideas over and over leads to results tied directly to the reinforced idea. An example would be how The Post’s Weather page uses “Reagan,” “Dulles” and “BWI” airports, as also happens in television weather reports. This might reinforce racism because the name of the Baltimore airport is Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Using “BWI” over and over reinforces negative ideas about the late Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall and people of color. Repeated, this can lead only to deleterious ends.

Advertisement

Little and big reinforced lies are bad for everyone but occur daily.

Geoffrey Uyehara, Silver Spring

Miscomprehending comprehensiveness

The July 16 obituary for Richard Taruskin, “Scholar wrote copiously, provocatively on classical music, its composers,” said there are no mentions of Ruth Crawford Seeger in his impressive and monumental six-volume “Oxford History of Western Music.” There are mentions of Seeger in both Volumes 4 (Page 295) and 5 (Page 268). There is also a prominent photo of her in Volume 4 (Page 295).

Furthermore, Taruskin had explained and asked readers for forbearance in his omission of many composers in his attempt to write a history and not a survey of Western music of the written tradition. He had often written of the distinction between a history and a survey. The “Ox” is not a survey of Western music, and it is probably not possible to write a comprehensive survey. It would certainly need to be much longer than the five written volumes plus massive one-volume index (Volume 6) that he wrote. Furthermore, these omissions are explained in his foreword to the six volumes and in several later published essays.

Advertisement

I also believe that it is hyperbolic to claim that Taruskin “venerated” Igor Stravinsky. He certainly admired Stravinsky the composer, but in published articles, lectures and essays, Taruskin criticized Stravinsky the man as well as some of his later compositions.

Stanley Charkey, Brattleboro, Vt.

Not the ‘father’

The July 14 news article “Ohio man charged in the rape of 10-year-old who had to travel for abortion” reported that a detective on the case of an impregnated 10-year-old reported that a man’s DNA was being tested to confirm that he was the “father” of the aborted fetus. Monica Hesse’s July 15 Style column, “A pregnant 10-year-old entangled in politics,” referred to the man as the “alleged rapist” and “the alleged perpetrator of this monstrous crime.”

Words matter. A predator, a rapist, a molester, a ravisher, an invader, an assailant. He is all of those. A father he is not.

Linda M. Moore, Reston

There is another

The premise of the July 19 Style article “Putting his faith in the Jewish vote” was that Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) is the last Jewish member of Congress from New York City. The article missed or ignored that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) proudly embraces her Jewish heritage, even if she does not practice the faith.

Advertisement

According to a December 2018 Post article, “Ocasio-Cortez explained that she was descended from Jews who fled Spain during the Spanish Inquisition.”

D.A. Campbell, Annandale

I have to wonder whether the person who wrote the caption that accompanied the article “Putting his faith in the Jewish vote” saw the photo. The caption said Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) “takes a selfie with a voter.” Neither Nadler nor the unnamed voter was holding a phone or camera. In fact, the photographer’s hands and phone can be seen elsewhere in the picture. I suggest “poses for a photo with a voter” would have been more accurate.

Bruce Weiss, Frederick

There is another Turner

The Post Sports section gives a very good list of Major League Baseball’s league leaders in several categories. Unfortunately, because The Post uses just last names, the reader cannot distinguish between L.A. Dodger Trea Turner or teammate Justin Turner. A first initial would ensure former National Trea Turner gets recognized for his batting average and RBIs.

Advertisement

Tony Chite, Olney

A pointless point-by-point

What was the point of the July 15 Style article “ ‘Girl in the Picture’ is as astonishing as it is horrifying”? It wasn’t a review of the documentary “Girl in the Picture” but merely a point-by-point recounting of the many twists, turns and surprises of the story, up to the final scene. No “spoiler alert” warning, no commentary, no reason to watch after reading.

I’m not generally a true-crime aficionado, but I stumbled onto the film and couldn’t turn away. Anyone reading this article first was denied that experience.

Dave Nuttycombe, Silver Spring

A birdbrained error

I, as do most people, like birds. I have to say “most” because I know that my mother-in-law thinks birds are just noisy. However, in support of equal representation for the rest of the animal kingdom, I take exception to the caption for “Our planet is covered in fungus, and that’s a good thing,” Richard Schiffman’s July 17 Book World review of Keith Seifert’s “The Hidden Kingdom of Fungi: Exploring the Microscopic World in Our Forests, Homes, and Bodies.” The caption stated, in part, “Fungus species are believed to outnumber all animals, plants and birds combined.”

Advertisement

According to my science teachers, birds are, and have been for quite a while, animals.

Ray Diroll, Springfield

Appointment reading

Four articles covering the recent Democratic primary for attorney general in Maryland, including “Democratic candidates for attorney general have a long history together” [Metro, July 7], stated that 1952 was the last year that a Republican was elected attorney general. That statement is not correct.

In 1952, Edward Rollins, a Republican, was appointed attorney general by then-Gov. Theodore McKeldin, a Republican, to succeed Hall Hammond. Hammond, a Democrat, had been elected in 1946 and reelected in 1950; he resigned to accept a position on the Maryland Court of Appeals.

Rollins was the Republican candidate for attorney general in 1954 and lost to C. Ferdinand Sybert, the Democratic candidate.

Advertisement

The last Republican to be elected attorney general in Maryland was Alex Armstrong in 1919.

Alan Kaufmann, McLean

A time for choosing no more

Kudos to Marian Henley for her brave, poignant illustrated essay about her rape and the reversal of Roe v. Wade [“I had a choice,” Outlook, July 17]. She captured the chilling hatred of rapists as well as the kindness of first responders with simplicity.

One peeve for journalists: Why describe rapes as “violent” or “brutal”? Every rape is violent and brutal. Skip the redundancy.

Melanie Donohue, Wheaton

Landscapes of portraits

Delightful. I encourage The Post to continue offering more.

Robert S. Cohen, Rockville

Not a cute description

The July 16 front-page article “Illinois town could see a revival after Roe decision” was missing some vital information: the hair color, hairstyles and fashion choices of the men who were interviewed. Thank goodness we got this information on one of the women interviewed: “manicured pink nails … honey-blond bob blow-dried two inches high.”

Marie McCarren, Arnold

Not acute description

I thought datelines were supposed to be used to identify from where a story originates.

But I am at a loss to find “Around the Triangle, N.C.” anywhere after seeing it in the July 17 front-page article “Many young Democrats are furious at their party.”

Or was this a cruel reminder of how poorly so many of us did in geometry in high school?

John Grady, Fairfax

PSA: Don’t do this again

Will data now be high in every death story? A mere five paragraphs into the July 17 news article about Ivana Trump’s death and likely fall down some stairs, “Ivana Trump died of ‘blunt impact injuries’ to torso, medical examiner says,” readers were given a summary from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on people over 65, falls and the death rate. It struck me as insensitive and gross, with shades of some sort of public service announcement. Beware!

Going forward, when The Post reports on a death, will we see data on car accidents, guns, choking and all the ways that the CDC and FBI collect such numbers?

Please reconsider.

Carolyn Lieberg, Silver Spring

Sports writing worthy of Grantland

When I read “Woods waves goodbye to St. Andrews, perhaps for the last time” [Sports, July 16], I checked the byline to see if somehow it was Grantland Rice’s. Chuck Culpepper’s elegant article captured with sonorous language the gallery’s moving sendoff of Tiger Woods.

Such masterful sports writing deserves a better place than to be buried inside the Sports section. I suggest the front page.

Jonathan Chace, Chestertown, Md.

GiftOutline Gift Article