The July 25 front-page article “ In Nebraska politics, an early ‘grooming’ debate ,” about opposition to sex education in Nebraska, felt personal to me.

In 1992, I was co-valedictorian of York High School in Nebraska, but I was ignorant. I needed more sex education.

I thought only straight, cis people existed. It turns out some of my school friends were gay, but they couldn’t tell me. Later, I wanted to reexamine small-town life. I researched the queer community around Kearney, Neb., as a reporter at the Kearney Hub. I discovered that, yes, LGBTQ people also exist in central Nebraska.