The July 25 front-page article “In Nebraska politics, an early ‘grooming’ debate,” about opposition to sex education in Nebraska, felt personal to me.
In my teenage years, we didn’t understand sexual predation. Girls dated adult men, and we thought nothing of it. In an underground newspaper my senior year, many students wrote about being abused.
As teens, we knew not to confide in adults. The information they had coughed up about sexuality was suspiciously incomplete, riddled with misogyny and frosted with false fairy tales about joyous virgin sex on wedding nights.
Now, courageous educators in Nebraska want to tell it like it is, to protect children from bigotry, confusion and predation, and yet they’re losing.
Anne Marie Pecha, Leesburg