There has been much discussion about whether former president Donald Trump should be prosecuted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the Capitol. The domestic consequences have been repeatedly weighed and debated. Little consideration has, however, been given to the international or foreign policy consequences.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned that failure to pay full U.N. dues was hurting the United States’ reputation around the world. Even more damaging, however, is the fact that the government has failed to ensure the rule of law by prosecuting the man who is accused of instigating the Jan. 6 violence to reverse the will of the American people, effectively overthrowing the U.S. government.