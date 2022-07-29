The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The United States’ international standing is jeopardized

July 29, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EDT
A mob of Trump supporters stormed and breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)
Regarding Keith B. Richburg’s July 28 Thursday Opinion column, “Democracies are expected to hold presidents accountable”:

There has been much discussion about whether former president Donald Trump should be prosecuted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the Capitol. The domestic consequences have been repeatedly weighed and debated. Little consideration has, however, been given to the international or foreign policy consequences.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned that failure to pay full U.N. dues was hurting the United States’ reputation around the world. Even more damaging, however, is the fact that the government has failed to ensure the rule of law by prosecuting the man who is accused of instigating the Jan. 6 violence to reverse the will of the American people, effectively overthrowing the U.S. government.

The insurrection was a clear violation of the right of Americans to participate in their own government. This right is enshrined in Article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, a treaty the United States has ratified.

The United States might irreparably damage its reputation if it fails to prosecute Mr. Trump.

Curtis Doebbler, Washington

