Ignacio Sosa is a Cuban immigrant who lives in Rosslyn. As an immigrant from Cuba, I decided to lend a hand to some of the immigrants who have been bused to D.C. by Texas and Arizona. I recently witnessed a bus with 55 immigrants arrive at Union Station. Most of the people on this bus were immigrants from Venezuela, though there was a family of five from Ghana and a lone Cuban man. There were many children, most under the age of 6 and one a newborn. There was also a pregnant woman.

Most had traveled by foot from Venezuela to the U.S. border. Some showed me videos of the bodies of migrants who died traveling through the dense jungle near Colombia’s border with Panama. This included the corpse of a Haitian immigrant who was bitten by a venomous snake. Almost all were robbed along the way.

Once in the United States, the immigrants were admitted into the country pending a resolution of their asylum claims. Most of these people had sponsors in various parts of the United States. But they were bused to D.C. in a political act by the governors of Arizona and Texas. Once the migrants arrived in D.C., transportation to other U.S. cities had to be arranged and paid for by private individuals and charities. The same goes for housing for those with no connection to anyone in the United States.

The meager federal and lack of D.C. funds to help any of these destitute people is startling. I did what I could, but one private citizen can’t buy plane, train and bus tickets for the dozens of immigrants arriving daily at Union Station.

The call from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) for the National Guard to help the immigrants at Union Station risks militarizing a humanitarian crisis. D.C. and the federal government have the resources to provide the social services these folks need without resorting to the military.

I will let others debate the efficacy of the United States’ border policies, or the morality of shipping vulnerable people to a city where few have any connections. This is a plea for the federal and D.C. governments to help the private D.C. charities whose resources in dealing with this crisis are depleted. At a minimum, Texas and Arizona should redirect resources used to buy bus tickets to D.C. to purchasing bus tickets to cities where the immigrants have connections.

With as many as 8,000 migrants crossing the border each day, we need to treat this as a major humanitarian crisis.

