Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you did not have “Sen. Joe Manchin III and his fellow Democrats strike historic energy, tax and prescription drug bill” on your bingo card last week, you’re in good company. Even the White House, which was bracing for the second straight quarter of negative growth, was taken by surprise. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight After a year of struggling and false starts, Senate Democrats might now fulfill a bunch of President Biden’s priorities. The deal would make genuine progress in helping the United States transition to clean energy. In remarks on Thursday, Biden crowed: “This bill would be the most significant legislation in history to tackle the climate crisis and improve our energy security right away. And it’ll give us a tool to meet the climate goals that are set — that we’ve agreed to — by cutting emissions and accelerating clean energy. A huge step forward.”

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

The deal would also address one of Biden’s biggest bugaboos. “Now, I know you’ve never heard me say this before — it will come as a shock to you,” Biden said sarcastically, “but 55 of the Fortune 500 companies paid no federal income tax in 2020.” He explained that the Senate’s deal would force these companies, which have a collective income of more than $40 billion, to pay “a minimum of 15 percent tax on that $40 billion or whatever the number turns out to be.” The provision would not only raise revenue without hiking taxes (and hence counteract inflation), but it would also enhance Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen’s leverage in securing other countries’ pledges to enact an international minimum tax.

Advertisement

There’s another feature of the bill that has received less attention but is just as critical: It would add funding for Internal Revenue Service enforcement, which would help narrow the tax gap.

Whatever maneuver, psychological ploy or horse-trading Democrats used to bring Manchin to this place after a year of haggling and backtracking, the party might just be able to deliver a huge win they can tout in the midterms. Despite a 50-50 Senate and the usual clashes between progressives and moderates, this would also include an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies and prescription drug cost controls.

Combined with the first gun-safety bill in 30 years and the bill to improve U.S. competitiveness with China in the semiconductor chips industry, Democrats are managing to pull together a compelling record of accomplishment to stand behind in November. Meanwhile, they can lambaste Republicans for opposing many of those items as well as codifying protections for gay marriage, access to contraception and freedom of women to travel for abortions. (Plus, Republicans’ inexplicable decision to delay passage of legislation that would provide care for veterans exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq suggests the GOP has lost its bearings.)

The legislative process can be maddening, slow and illogical. But when it all comes together to produce measures that would improve the lives of Americans, it can also be immensely satisfying. To the Democrats who patiently persevered and showed flexibility to deliver an impressive legislative record, we can say, well done.

GiftOutline Gift Article