I know some parishioners will regret the actions by the pope and Cardinal Wilton Gregory to restrict the Latin Mass. But perhaps these parishioners will sympathize a bit more with others who have struggled when their personal views have differed with official church rulings.

More to the point, if they consider how it feels when a religious institution attempts to control their behavior or influence their deeply held personal beliefs, perhaps they will have an inkling of what it can feel like for non-Christians, including agnostics and atheists, when faith leaders try to insert their religious practices or ideas into the public sphere.