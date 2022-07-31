Megan McArdle said the quiet part out loud, and The Post published it. I don’t know whether to be horrified or thankful to see what might be the next institutions under attack. Her July 22 Friday Opinion column, “With the courts done, the GOP should eye all of government,” laid out a sinister plan.
Now that the courts have dispensed with using history or biology (or chemistry and physics that explain climate science) in deciding cases, we can dispense with teaching these bothersome subjects in a truthful and systematic manner. This will create a poorly educated and easily manipulated electorate. So, yes, the Republicans do have a policy agenda. It’s called gaslighting.
Beri Kravitz, Rockville