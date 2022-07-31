Warning! This is a doomsday letter. It’s not only the Tour de France that “faces an uncertain future,” as the July 24 front-page article “Tour de France races into uncertain future” claimed. We all do.
What will it be like in five years? Ten? Twenty? More severe drought, leading to food shortages, famine, mass starvation. You think inflation is bad now? It’s an “inconvenient truth,” but this is not sustainable. And our dear president can’t even declare a climate emergency. We face a climate catastrophe. A climate disaster. Lord, help us.
Russ Leinbach, Harrisonburg, Va.