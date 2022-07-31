The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

July 31, 2022 at 2:32 p.m. EDT
Spectators gather on the side of the road to watch the Tour de France on July 21 in Ayros-Arbouix. (Laurence Geai for The Washington Post)
Warning! This is a doomsday letter. It’s not only the Tour de France that “faces an uncertain future,” as the July 24 front-page article “Tour de France races into uncertain future” claimed. We all do.

It’s the end of the world as we know it: Record temperatures that keep rising higher every year. Wildfires increasing. Drought. Floods. Severe weather. All getting worse every year. And we continue activities as normal. Going to sports events. Going on long trips.

What will it be like in five years? Ten? Twenty? More severe drought, leading to food shortages, famine, mass starvation. You think inflation is bad now? It’s an “inconvenient truth,” but this is not sustainable. And our dear president can’t even declare a climate emergency. We face a climate catastrophe. A climate disaster. Lord, help us.

Russ Leinbach, Harrisonburg, Va.

