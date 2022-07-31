It’s the end of the world as we know it: Record temperatures that keep rising higher every year. Wildfires increasing. Drought. Floods. Severe weather. All getting worse every year. And we continue activities as normal. Going to sports events. Going on long trips.

Warning! This is a doomsday letter. It’s not only the Tour de France that “faces an uncertain future,” as the July 24 front-page article “Tour de France races into uncertain future” claimed. We all do.

What will it be like in five years? Ten? Twenty? More severe drought, leading to food shortages, famine, mass starvation. You think inflation is bad now? It’s an “inconvenient truth,” but this is not sustainable. And our dear president can’t even declare a climate emergency. We face a climate catastrophe. A climate disaster. Lord, help us.