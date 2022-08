For many years, I did not have a gun. I did not hunt or target shoot. Where did all this manipulative marketing come from? I never saw it. I consider myself an average male who reads magazines and newspapers, yet I never once saw marketing material for me to go out and buy a gun. House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) indicated five companies made $1 billion over 10 years by selling civilians “military-style assault weapons.” What exactly is military-style? Is that like a Maryland-style crab cake? We have no assault weapons legally on the streets. That’s a made-up term to spark fear.