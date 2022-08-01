Speculation abounds regarding the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination: former president Donald Trump vs. the field, especially Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Although, it might be in the interest of the party to select someone other than Mr. Trump, as Megan McArdle opined in her July 29 op-ed, “Trump 2024 is in no one’s interest — even Democrats’,”Mr. Trump might hold the high card. With his level of popular support within the party and his large megaphone, he could convincingly threaten to run as a third-party candidate if not nominated by Republicans. With words alone, he has managed to bully Republican leaders both as president and as former president. A third-party threat might quell alternative considerations.