The July 21 news article “Bipartisan group of senators offers bill to clarify rules in presidential vote” stated that “a state can appoint just one set of presidential electors, and only the governor — or an official designated in the state’s constitution — could submit the electors to Congress.” Republicans have laid the groundwork for this for years, from when they realized they couldn’t win elections on a popular vote. I suspect the “official designated in the state’s constitution” might well be the secretary of state, who, along with the governor, might have been selected and financed by the Republican Party. Is there a definition that determines which list is the one to be given to Congress? Can there be a few drafts before the final one is presented?