It strikes me that if National Guard assistance is needed, the Defense Department should consider activating a Texas unit to serve this humanitarian mission. For the moment, Texas remains part of the union, and I’m a firm believer in naughty children cleaning up their own mess.

The request from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to the Defense Department for assistance from the National Guard with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) stunt of busing undocumented migrants to D.C. was concerning [“ D.C. mayor wants 150 troops to help migrants ,” Metro, July 29].

In the spirit of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) crowd-pleasing trick of sending newly arrived immigrants and asylum seekers to D.C., I suggest that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) offer folks languishing in D.C.’s jail and others who are willing to go a free trip to Austin, where they can test Texas hospitality and the low-tax, low-service “opportunity” environment that Mr. Abbott claims to provide his voters.