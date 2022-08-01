The request from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to the Defense Department for assistance from the National Guard with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) stunt of busing undocumented migrants to D.C. was concerning [“D.C. mayor wants 150 troops to help migrants,” Metro, July 29].
Donald Clabough, Meadows Place, Tex.
In the spirit of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) crowd-pleasing trick of sending newly arrived immigrants and asylum seekers to D.C., I suggest that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) offer folks languishing in D.C.’s jail and others who are willing to go a free trip to Austin, where they can test Texas hospitality and the low-tax, low-service “opportunity” environment that Mr. Abbott claims to provide his voters.
And since Mr. Abbott is all in on the Second Amendment, perhaps we can provide the travelers a pistol and an AR-15 for their personal safety and to help protect those already living in Texas.
William Hamilton, Baltimore