Adoption that occurs because of parental death or family separation through foster care is traumatic for children. Even when an adoption takes place at birth and is voluntary on the part of birth parents, it represents a lifelong trauma for many adoptees and for their first parents. This potential trauma increases further if children are separated from other relatives or from their home country. If this happens, children lose not only their parents but also, often, connections to their broader biological families and their cultures.
I was shocked to read in the July 30 Metro article “Families aim to save orphans from war” an explanation for why international adoptions are often halted during wars or other natural disasters: “because there’s such a high risk of parents or other relatives showing up once a situation calms down.” Yes, this poses the risk that an adoption will fall through, but that risk is to the prospective adoptive parents. In thinking about adoption, we should make decisions based on what is in children’s best interests.
Sharon Vandivere, Takoma Park