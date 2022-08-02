Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed its first lawsuit against a new state abortion ban, challenging a law soon to take effect in Idaho. This may be the first of many, because if the department prevails, more abortion bans in Republican-run states could be the target of a federal lawsuit.

The specifics of this lawsuit highlight a key arena in the abortion wars going forward. As red states seek to shrink exceptions to abortion bans wherever possible, in potential violation of federal law, that conflict will be the focus of intense moral argument and political fighting.

Many of those new measures are “trigger” laws that took effect once the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Idaho law, passed in 2020, is particularly harsh. It defines abortion as criminal and says that anyone proven to deliver one has committed a crime. Accused people can then defend themselves at trial, including by arguing that the abortion was necessary to prevent the pregnant woman’s death or that she was a victim of rape or incest that was reported to police.

The Justice Department believes that creates a legal vulnerability. Its lawsuit notes that Idaho has violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), a federal law that requires medical facilities that receive federal funds to give “stabilizing treatment” to patients.

The rub here is the gap between an exception to abortion only to avert death (per Idaho law) and the requirement that hospitals provide treatment to people facing very serious health threats or emergencies, including ones short of death (per federal law).

EMTALA is a federal law. Under the Constitution’s supremacy clause it trumps state laws, and as the Justice Department argues: “The Idaho law would make it a criminal offense for doctors to comply with EMTALA’s requirement to provide stabilizing treatment.”

Which shows how the Justice Department may be able to target other state laws along these lines.

That’s because the gap between the very narrow exceptions to abortion in some of these state laws on one side, and the somewhat broader set of treatments required under EMTALA on the other, provides a way to go after these laws.

In essence, if doctors and health-care providers are required by federal law to treat certain patients facing serious health emergencies — but not necessarily death — then that might preempt state laws prohibiting abortions in such circumstances.

Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, notes that the Justice Department probably chose Idaho because the life exception in its abortion ban is incredibly narrow, basically including only imminent death.

“Lots of treatment required by federal law will be criminal in Idaho,” Sepper told us.

Most Republican-run states either already have new laws banning abortion or likely will soon. And such a federal challenge could be brought against other states that have somewhat broader exceptions to abortion bans than Idaho does but still conflict with federal law, Sepper said, noting that Texas might be vulnerable.

The question of whether state laws should provide exceptions mainly to save the life of the pregnant woman, with far less leeway to protect her health, has long been debated among antiabortion activists. The argument that won out was that broad health exceptions would be too easy for doctors to use to justify abortions. Former GOP House speaker Paul D. Ryan once called a health exception “a loophole wide enough to drive a Mack truck through.”

Theoretically, Idaho or any state could write its law so that exceptions to the abortion prohibition are broad enough to eliminate most conflicts with federal law. But Republicans in red states appear more concerned with making exceptions as narrow as possible.

The ensuing uncertainty will likely make health-care providers frightened of running afoul of state law — perhaps even at a cost to their patients’ health.

“If the abortion bans aligned with federal law, doctors could understand them,” Sepper said. “In the emergency room physicians know what EMTALA requires. What they don’t understand is what they’re allowed to do under the state abortion bans that have gone into effect.”

“Therefore,” Sepper concluded, “they hesitate to provide care that they used to be able to provide.”

To some GOP legislators, that might be just the point. But the courts are going to have to decide whether federal law says otherwise.

