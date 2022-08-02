Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Danielle Brian is executive director of the Project on Government Oversight. When he was a presidential candidate, Joe Biden pledged — after President Trump fired four government watchdogs in six weeks — that he wouldn’t remove any inspectors general if he were elected to replace Trump. President Biden needs to break that promise. Leaving bad watchdogs in place can be as detrimental as retaliating against them for conducting oversight.

Joseph Cuffari, inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security, has an extensive and documented pattern of failing to credibly oversee the department. The most recent example: Cuffari’s top aides actually shut down his own investigative team’s efforts to recover texts from around the time of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol from department phones back in February.

This comes on top of revelations that Cuffari failed to tell Congress for months that such text messages from Secret Service and former DHS leaders Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli are missing.

Cuffari’s failure to disclose this information in a timely way has set back efforts to fully understand how and why the riot on Jan. 6 happened — including DHS’s failure to issue specific intelligence warnings that the Capitol would be attacked.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), who chair the House committees on oversight and homeland security, respectively, have called for Cuffari to step aside from this investigation due to his poor handling of it.

And Cuffari’s failures extend far beyond the Secret Service text messages. The Department of Homeland Security needs a credible watchdog — and as long as Cuffari stays in his job, it will not have one.

The list of Cuffari’s failures to aggressively oversee his department is long and serious. He quashed reviews proposed by his own staff into the Secret Service’s involvement in the controversial use of force in Lafayette Square in June 2020, and into the Secret Service’s compliance with covid protocols. Both proposed reviews might have shed negative light on then-President Donald Trump, who appointed Cuffari to his role.

For more than a year, Cuffari failed to inform agency leadership about rampant reported sexual misconduct within DHS. His team worked to scrub data that put the department’s disciplinary decisions in a poor light from a draft report that remains unreleased. The draft report found that more than 10,000 employees said they experienced sexual harassment or sexual misconduct, roughly 1 in 3 who responded to a survey.

In another report, Cuffari directed the removal of findings showing that 30 DHS law enforcement agents carry government-issued guns even though DHS has confirmed they violently abused their domestic partners. His reason: He didn’t want to engage in “second-guessing DHS disciplinary decisions without full facts,” according to an email he wrote.

Cuffari has balked at taking necessary actions that an independent watchdog would take. He questioned why his staff would need to interview the then-acting DHS secretary (who had been head of Customs and Border Protection) in a review examining what agency leaders knew about a controversial Facebook group filled with racist and sexist messages by current and former Border Patrol employees. Similarly, Cuffari’s top aides restricted how long rank-and-file watchdog staff could interview Wolf and Cuccinelli in a whistleblower retaliation investigation.

Removing an inspector general is a serious decision. The success of an inspector general’s office is dependent on the office’s independence and its ability to investigate and expose abuse without fear of retribution. But there must be consequences when an inspector general fails to conduct rigorous oversight and report severe problems.

The White House should not tolerate watchdogs who fail to hold their agencies accountable for egregious misconduct, and whose evasiveness and failure to take responsibility serve as a promise they will continue to do so. By failing to remove Cuffari for his significant failings as inspector general, the president is allowing a vitally important federal department, one with the profound power to affect civil liberties, to go without a credible watchdog.

Biden has more than enough evidence to remove Cuffari, and he is the only person with the power to do so.

