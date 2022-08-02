The July 30 front-page article “ Poll: Critics of Roe ruling are less certain they’ll vote ” highlighted an important political reality. When those who want to protect their liberties sit out elections, those who want to take away those liberties prevail.

Those who support forcing women and girls to give birth played a solid long game, voting consistently in primaries and general elections over decades. Supporters of female bodily autonomy have been much more fickle by comparison. From the poll results showing who is likely to vote, it seems that, even if smaller in number, those who want forced-birth policies want them more than those who want to restore and protect female bodily autonomy.