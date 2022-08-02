Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the July 31 Sports article “Golf's future or just noise?": I am both a golfer and a fan of professional golf. The selfish greed and tone-deaf reasoning that the LIV sympathizers offer are disgraceful and should never be forgotten by Americans. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses, its violence against regional rivals and political opponents, and its ability to use its wealth to buy respectability are examples of Saudi hypocrisy and malevolence. Those who choose to accept Saudi blood money should forever be held to account.

Edward O’Connell, Bethesda

Money, big money and greed will bring down the prestige and the devoted following among hardcore fans for whom golf’s four major events — the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, the Masters and the British Open — allowed an orderly cohesion that brought the world’s best golfers together to play for titles recognized as proving who are golf’s greatest.

With LIV defectors such as Phil Mickelson and others, even if past their best, we feel sad and disgusted at their lack of judgment and loyalty in taking blood money they didn’t need.

Worse, besides giving the Saudis visibility, these pros’ close association with former president Donald Trump, whose 18 golf courses have been outed by the PGA since his impeachment, will allow Mr. Trump to collect millions, presumably a portion from the Saudis.

Should Mr. Trump’s legal situation become more intense, the association gets even more unsavory.

As a 90-year-old lifelong golf fan, I feel utterly betrayed by this LIV attack. Those involved should be ashamed of their perfidy toward the sport that made those Saudi bribes possible.

Donald Collins, Washington

