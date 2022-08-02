Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Assume that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) signals her support for the massive tax-and-spending bill agreed to last week by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). That’s not a sure thing, of course, but party pressure on Sinema is likely to have an impact. Then an open floor amendment process begins in which Republicans can put forth their own amendments. If Republican senators stick together, hold all 50 of their votes and find just one Democrat to support one or more of their successful amendments all the way through the Senate finish line and the “wraparound” amendment typically used to strip out the “symbolic vote” amendments, the real changes will get included in any final measure sent to the House.

Most “poison pill” amendments — designed to kill a much bigger measure before final passage — are normally a waste of time. But one can easily see four amendments that Republicans should try to add to the Schumer-Manchin bill that could survive the last hurdle if attention fixes on them.

First, look to the Pacific. “Reconciliation” — the name for the legislative process under which this huge bill proceeds — should redirect some of the unprecedented largesse flowing out of the treasury to the two classes of new submarines we must have — and the shipyards that build and maintain them. While boosting the number of sailors vital to the long conflict ahead with China, lawmakers should reduce military force structure not geared to conflict in the Pacific. A NATO reenergized by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine means the United States can move to fully fund its commitments to the Pacific Rim. Our subsurface fleet is the future of great-power competition. Reconciliation should — finally — put Congress’s money where its mouth has been for years: into the Navy, especially the Columbia-class subs that will be the backbone of our future nuclear deterrence.

Second, condition federal funding for elementary and high schools on the elimination of teaching in elementary grades divisive subjects such as human intimacy, gender and race. Those subjects are best taught in upper grades, and only when parents are fully informed. Public school teachers are public employees. Federal money comes with federal strings, and those strings should serve to limit the radical ideologues at work in public schools.

Third, provide start-up funds for construction and expansion of new charter schools — both public and private, and yes, religious and secular — on an equal basis with funds for public schools. Republicans will be hard-pressed to persuade the Senate parliamentarian to rule that such an amendment is germane to a tax-and-spend bill, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try. Capital outlays for buildings count as infrastructure, and small deductions from the other billions should meet the test. So should reallocation of existing federal funding from some Education Department boondoggles to make a start. Along the way, it would be smart to take some steps to force the feds to stop the “woke” movement increasingly seeping into K-12 curriculums.

Finally, the Schumer-Manchin compromise is allegedly a huge push to combat global climate change. It appears on close inspection to be a huge push to bail out early investors in green technologies for which no self-sustaining markets have materialized. Slice off some of the billions about to be wasted and mandate the technology that will actually cut harmful emissions: a new nuclear plant in every state.

Manchin caved in to his party. Sinema will likely follow. But the latest move in Democratic spending is a huge opportunity for the GOP to define the fall campaign beyond President Biden’s many and manifest failures. If the GOP uses the weeks ahead to demand more spending on our Navy and on alternatives to government schools and to make a strong stand in favor of the nuclear power that will keep our homes lit and warm for generations to come, Manchin’s collapse can provide even more GOP definition for the fall campaign.

