It’s unseemly enough that, according to the July 29 news article “Alito dismisses foreign criticism of Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. made a public speech “joking” about the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision he wrote that wrenchingly ended a constitutional right that American women have had for 50 years, but to even flippantly ascribe Boris Johnson’s loss of his prime minister position in Britain to his criticism of that decision is especially ironic and disgraceful. Mr. Johnson’s fall from grace occurred because his Conservative Party forced him out of office, having had enough of his lies, including those about the prohibited parties at his residence during the time of pandemic restrictions.
Compare that with what has happened in the United States where our own conservative party, the one that reveres Justice Alito, has been strikingly unbothered by the many lies told by our former president during his term. The Post’s Fact Checker counted 30,573 false or misleading claims (see its Jan. 24, 2021, column). One of them is still being told and has been far more destructive than any told by Mr. Johnson.
Jeffrey Lubbers, Takoma Park
Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s attempted humorous comparison of the headgear of a Green Bay Packer fan with that of a Jewish kippah or Muslim headscarf was misleading.
He also obscured the real issue at stake here: People of faith base their beliefs on the words of ancient men. Most of their beliefs are either not true or unprovable, so why do they deserve special protection under our laws?
A Packer fan’s cheese head might be more laughable than what some people of faith put on their heads. However, a safe bet would be that Green Bay wins another Super Bowl long before the future prophecies of the world’s many faith followers come to fruition — if they ever do.
J.A. Steiner, Rockville