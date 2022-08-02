It’s unseemly enough that, according to the July 29 news article “Alito dismisses foreign criticism of Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. made a public speech “joking” about the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision he wrote that wrenchingly ended a constitutional right that American women have had for 50 years, but to even flippantly ascribe Boris Johnson’s loss of his prime minister position in Britain to his criticism of that decision is especially ironic and disgraceful. Mr. Johnson’s fall from grace occurred because his Conservative Party forced him out of office, having had enough of his lies, including those about the prohibited parties at his residence during the time of pandemic restrictions.