In his July 22 Friday Opinion essay on the al-Hol refugee camp in northeastern Syria, “This refugee camp is incubating the next generation of ISIS,” Joseph L. Votel asserted that the camp “threatens U.S. national security interests by nurturing instability, promoting violent rhetoric and indoctrination, and allowing those who harbor ill will against the United States and its allies to continue recruiting and radicalizing.” The assertion that such camps (including ones with men as well as women and children) can breed terrorists is well documented. For example, Camp Bucca in Iraq (circa 2003 to 2009) held several inmates who eventually became senior leaders in the Islamic State, including Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who became the leader of the Islamic State in 2010 (until he was killed in 2019).