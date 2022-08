Texts from top Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security officials are missing from the key period leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol [“ Jan. 6 texts missing for Trump Homeland Security’s Wolf and Cuccinelli ,” news, July 29]. How convenient.

It can be viewed only as nefarious or sheer incompetence. In either case, however, it is totally unacceptable and must be severely punished.