Opinion A cruel rule for Supplemental Security Income

August 3, 2022 at 4:52 p.m. EDT
The Social Security Administration building in Nashville. (William DeShazer for The Washington Post)
As the mother of an adult daughter on the autism spectrum, I was grateful to read Theresa Vargas’s July 28 Metro column,“In a broken system, financial security is often out of reach for disabled people.”

Though Ms. Vargas raised important issues regarding Supplemental Security Income recipients’ unreasonable and handicapping financial limitations under current law, she neglected one heartbreaking point.

If two people each receiving such SSI benefits wish to marry, they cannot now do so because their total combined SSI income would then price both out of receiving their SSI benefits. Some of our disabled friends have had commitment ceremonies and live as married people. However, for those whose beliefs or families’ beliefs do not condone this, we have seen disabled friends living in perpetual loneliness. This cruel restriction needs to end.

Karen Starr, Chevy Chase

