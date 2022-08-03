As the mother of an adult daughter on the autism spectrum, I was grateful to read Theresa Vargas’s July 28 Metro column,“ In a broken system, financial security is often out of reach for disabled people .”

If two people each receiving such SSI benefits wish to marry, they cannot now do so because their total combined SSI income would then price both out of receiving their SSI benefits. Some of our disabled friends have had commitment ceremonies and live as married people. However, for those whose beliefs or families’ beliefs do not condone this, we have seen disabled friends living in perpetual loneliness. This cruel restriction needs to end.