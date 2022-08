In the July 30 news article “ Pa. governor nominee under fire for link to white-nationalist site ,” we read that another ill-informed American, Andrew Torba of the far-right social media site Gab, stated that the United States is a Christian nation. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Though I am not an originalist when it comes to the Constitution, I do believe in the truth of the many statements made by the Founding Fathers, especially George Washington and John Adams when they were president, that the United States is not a Christian nation. To state otherwise is un-American.