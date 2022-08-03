Regarding the July 29 news article “What’s in the Schumer-Manchin breakthrough deal?”:
In April, two identical bipartisan bills — the Get the Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act of 2022 — were introduced and stalled in the Senate and the House. Among other protections, the bills would require HUD to improve lead drinking water testing standards for public housing inspections, and commence a new grant program focused on identifying, mitigating and remediating lead in public housing drinking water. Congress should take the proposed $75 billion from the Build Back Better Act to fund and pass the Get the Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act to protect the health of our children.
Olena Lloyd, Stafford, Va.