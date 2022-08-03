Though the “What’s missing?” section correctly highlighted a few of the climate, tax and health-care policies initially included in the Build Back Better Act, the more than $15 billion in dedicated funding and an additional $60 billiion in available funding to protect vulnerable children and their families from lead exposure in assisted housing was omitted. Eight years after the Flint, Mich., water crisis began and 21 years since the D.C. water crisis began, 62,000 public housing units still need lead abatement, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

In April, two identical bipartisan bills — the Get the Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act of 2022 — were introduced and stalled in the Senate and the House. Among other protections, the bills would require HUD to improve lead drinking water testing standards for public housing inspections, and commence a new grant program focused on identifying, mitigating and remediating lead in public housing drinking water. Congress should take the proposed $75 billion from the Build Back Better Act to fund and pass the Get the Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act to protect the health of our children.