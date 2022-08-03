Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 10th review conference of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which began Monday at the United Nations, will evoke valid complaints that the treaty’s lofty goals remain unfulfilled, that states equipped with nuclear weapons didn’t do enough to end the arms race. The conference should also remind everyone that the promising age of nuclear arms reductions in the 1980s and 1990s has stalled, while China has rising ambitions. Nuclear arms control negotiations might be moribund, but their necessity is not.

Arms control treaties always depend on the political willpower and trust of those who sign them. The United States and Soviet Union, and later Russian Federation, found such common purpose at the peak of the arms race, and managed to reverse the mountain of stockpiles. No small role in this turnabout was played by leaders such as Mikhail Gorbachev and President Ronald Reagan, who shared mutual aspirations that a nuclear war could never be won and must never be fought. They saw value in verifiable, legally-binding pacts such as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty of 1987, which eliminated an entire class of nuclear-armed missiles. Even before that remarkable era of liquidating missiles and warheads, arms control helped reduce risk during the Cold War, when superpower adversaries struck treaties with one another.

But lately has come a retreat. Under President Donald Trump, the INF treaty ended in 2019 with U.S. withdrawal over alleged Russian violations. In 2020, the United States withdrew from the Open Skies Treaty, a confidence-building agreement allowing the signatories to conduct short-notice surveillance flights over each other’s territories. The New START strategic nuclear treaty with Russia was extended by President Biden, but it expires in 2026. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ruthless war against Ukraine and his reckless nuclear threats at the outset — warning of consequences “never seen in history” — have shattered trust. In the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, Russia gave assurances to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons. Mr. Putin simply tore it up in February. It is impossible to imagine any treaty with Mr. Putin that would win Senate ratification.

But the goal of arms control — to reduce risk and make the world safer — is still a valid quest, if a far more difficult one. Hotlines and direct military channels can avoid catastrophic miscalculation and mistaken assumptions. We have long argued it is time to take U.S. and Russian missiles off launch-ready alert — together, and verifiably. New START provides valuable verification and limits, and should be extended. Tactical or short-range nuclear weapons have never been covered by treaty, and should be, as well as new technologies like hypersonic glide vehicles. Most important, despite its reluctance, efforts must be made to bring China into the circle of negotiations.

Mr. Biden’s team has been busy rewriting its National Defense Strategy and National Security Strategy in light of the war in Ukraine. This has delayed the expected release of a declassified Nuclear Posture Review, an important declaration of nuclear weapons policy, strategy, capabilities and force posture. It should be released soon. The public debate will be healthy. Nuclear weapons haven’t gone away.

