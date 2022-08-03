It was probably to be expected that Pope Francis’s “ pilgrimage of penance ” to Canada would elicit more criticism than forgiveness, but this pope’s commitment to pastoralism is such that he undertook it anyway, in the interests of Canadian Catholics who largely share his revulsion at the unspeakable crimes and sins that very many Catholic teachers and administrators committed in the name of the church, against a very large number of Indigenous children and their families.

Many of Pope Francis’s critics will never accept that the Doctrine of Discovery, grasping and encompassing though it was, did not actually justify the abuse and the terror present in Catholic schools that Indigenous children were forced to attend. Theological distinctions pall in the face of the brutality that had been carried out, however, and it is not difficult to sympathize with those who were disappointed in the pope’s words, which were intended both to show contrition for what was done and to embrace those members of the Indigenous community who understood his mission and welcomed him into their family.