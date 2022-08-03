Regarding the July 30 news article “Still facing criticism, Pope Francis ends Canada trip in Nunavut”:
Many of Pope Francis’s critics will never accept that the Doctrine of Discovery, grasping and encompassing though it was, did not actually justify the abuse and the terror present in Catholic schools that Indigenous children were forced to attend. Theological distinctions pall in the face of the brutality that had been carried out, however, and it is not difficult to sympathize with those who were disappointed in the pope’s words, which were intended both to show contrition for what was done and to embrace those members of the Indigenous community who understood his mission and welcomed him into their family.
John C. Hirsh, Washington