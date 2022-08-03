Regarding the July 30 news article “Russia wants Viktor Bout back. Could official links be the reason?”:
The United States should be doing all it responsibly can to free WNBA star Brittney Griner and all Americans held hostage. However, returning Mr. Bout at Mr. Putin’s command would exponentially compound the problem, emboldening him as well as his merry band of dictator wannabes here in the United States and elsewhere. Imprisoning and ransoming off Americans and others would become more of a blood sport than it is — and so would invading and trying to erase other nations, cultures and peoples. It is too high of a ransom — and must not be paid.
Bob Williams, Washington