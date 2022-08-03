Every mass murderer is due his day in court and a vigorous defense. Viktor Bout has received both and was convicted of illegal international arms dealings. The statement from his attorney, Steve Zissou, that no American imprisoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin will be freed without this venal death merchant’s return to the terrorist nation of Russia is undoubtedly true. It is also a bald-faced threat and an unintended yet prescient warning of all that the United States and the world will lose if the Biden administration succumbs to Mr. Putin’s and Mr. Zissou’s intimidation tactics. More American and other foreign nationals will be imprisoned and used as human pawns by Mr. Putin and other fiends around the globe. Thousands or more likely would be raped, plundered and murdered.