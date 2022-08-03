The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Russia is asking too much

August 3, 2022 at 4:56 p.m. EDT
Viktor Bout waits Aug. 11, 2009, for his verdict in the detention room at a criminal court in Bangkok. (Apichart Weerawong/Associated Press)
Regarding the July 30 news article “Russia wants Viktor Bout back. Could official links be the reason?”:

Every mass murderer is due his day in court and a vigorous defense. Viktor Bout has received both and was convicted of illegal international arms dealings. The statement from his attorney, Steve Zissou, that no American imprisoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin will be freed without this venal death merchant’s return to the terrorist nation of Russia is undoubtedly true. It is also a bald-faced threat and an unintended yet prescient warning of all that the United States and the world will lose if the Biden administration succumbs to Mr. Putin’s and Mr. Zissou’s intimidation tactics. More American and other foreign nationals will be imprisoned and used as human pawns by Mr. Putin and other fiends around the globe. Thousands or more likely would be raped, plundered and murdered.

The United States should be doing all it responsibly can to free WNBA star Brittney Griner and all Americans held hostage. However, returning Mr. Bout at Mr. Putin’s command would exponentially compound the problem, emboldening him as well as his merry band of dictator wannabes here in the United States and elsewhere. Imprisoning and ransoming off Americans and others would become more of a blood sport than it is — and so would invading and trying to erase other nations, cultures and peoples. It is too high of a ransom — and must not be paid.

Bob Williams, Washington

