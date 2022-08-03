The July 27 editorial “A problem the mayor can’t ignore” and two July 29 Metro articles — Petula Dvorak’s “Migrant wave is no reason for us to have our Guard up” and Antonio Olivo’s “D.C. mayor wants 150 troops to help migrants” — shared common themes. The arrival on buses of beleaguered asylum seekers sent to D.C. as political pawns of the governors of Arizona and Texas is a complex humanitarian crisis that requires a coordinated response. Various volunteers and paid groups, regional governments with federal financial support, and faith communities — working in concert with federal support such as transport and housing assisted by the unarmed National Guard on a nearby base — could shape a coordinated plan to support our new neighbors.