The facilities and infrastructure at the Naval Academy in Annapolis are so vulnerable to the effects of sea-level rise and climate change that in the coming years billions of dollars of taxpayer funds will be required to ensure resilience. The Navy is facing enormous challenges that require its full attention, from a lack of capacity at our shipyards to serious threats from adversaries in the Pacific region and soon the Arctic. So, reading that the Naval Academy is planning for a new golf course at Greenbury Point is an absurdity. On any priority scale this should be rated a zero, and not a single taxpayer dollar should be spent to advance this bad idea.
Betty McCollum, Washington
The writer, a Democrat, represents Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House.
I cringed when I read the Aug. 3 Metro article, “Plan for golf course provokes backlash,” about the Naval Academy’s plans for a golf course in the middle of the already strained Chesapeake Bay. The chemicals spilled onto golf courses are killing life in many bodies of water. We should not do things to the bay that will permanently impair life there. The downward trend in the harvest of blue crabs should be indication enough that we need to lessen — not increase — the pollution load we are putting on the cherished Chesapeake Bay.
Blair Caviness, Luray
We lived next to the Naval Academy’s golf course for about 25 years and often used the Greenbury Point land to walk our dogs. We found it a wonderful place to view wild animals such as osprey, deer, rabbits, groundhogs and numerous species of wild birds. Let’s keep it that way. Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk Jr. did well for football, but in this case, he has fumbled.
Mike Brinck, Bethany Beach, Del.