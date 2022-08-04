The facilities and infrastructure at the Naval Academy in Annapolis are so vulnerable to the effects of sea-level rise and climate change that in the coming years billions of dollars of taxpayer funds will be required to ensure resilience. The Navy is facing enormous challenges that require its full attention, from a lack of capacity at our shipyards to serious threats from adversaries in the Pacific region and soon the Arctic. So, reading that the Naval Academy is planning for a new golf course at Greenbury Point is an absurdity. On any priority scale this should be rated a zero, and not a single taxpayer dollar should be spent to advance this bad idea.