Columnist Perry Bacon Jr. is online every Thursday for a live discussion where he’ll interact with readers, discuss his columns and answer questions on the politics and news of the week. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 12 p.m. Eastern.
Follow Perry on Twitter here.
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With Alexandra Petri: Are there enough Wordle variations?
- With Eugene Robinson: Will Republicans care if Trump is indicted?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Will Biden lose in 2024?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Who would you recommend for president instead of Biden?
- With David Ignatius: Could a Marshall Plan for Ukraine pass?
- With Dr. Leana S. Wen: How bad is BA.5?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Fridays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.