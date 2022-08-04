Having recently returned from a week-long, 80-team, out-of-state youth baseball tournament, I read The Post’s July 30 front-page article, “In youth sports, business gets bigger” with interest. By design, this industry doesn’t serve kids. It plunders parental fantasies about our children as future professional athletes. For everything wrong with this business, it’s fun to watch our kids play sports and play well, and there’s clearly a lot of money lurking in that.