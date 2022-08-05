The Aug. 2 Health article “Colonoscopy prep is a terrible chore. Now there’s an easier way to do it.” described barriers to colonoscopies. Since July 1, 2001, colonoscopy has been approved for average risk individuals, and it is covered by all health plans. A barrier to colonoscopy is the preparation, that requires a liquid diet the day before the screening and laxatives. My colleagues and I follow Dr. Jerome Waye’s method and allow a full liquid diet which includes vanilla ice cream and milkshakes, plain yogurt, coffee and tea. This way the patient does not feel hungry or faint. The preparation is vital to the success of the screening. Another barrier is the cost of the laxatives. This can be resolved by using magnesium citrate and bisacodyl in appropriate patients or split doses of PEG3350 (MiraLAX is a common brand). These laxatives are easy to use and are much less expensive than Suprep.