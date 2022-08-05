The Aug. 4 editorial “ Still a worthy goal ,” concerning the review conference of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, didn’t go nearly far enough in its recommendation for negotiations. The editorial said that such negotiations are necessary, even if always difficult. But it should have gone further than just casting the goal of nuclear disarmament as “still a valid quest.”

Is it only a “valid quest,” as opposed to an existential imperative, to prevent a nuclear war that would wipe humanity off the face of the Earth? The Doomsday Clock of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which annually assesses the risk of nuclear war, stands at 100 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said on Aug. 1, opening the review conference, “Humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation. ... We have been extraordinarily lucky so far, but luck is not a strategy.” The only strategy is to negotiate an end to weapons that will destroy us and all that we love. Nuclear disarmament is arguably the biggest challenge facing humanity, not just a worthy goal.