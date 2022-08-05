At age 66, I’ve been around long enough to do the nostalgia tour in a number of places, starting in my hometown of Atlanta. Having lived in D.C. for more than 40 of those years, I and other residents aren’t immune to it here either. But Kathleen Parker’s Aug. 4 Thursday Opinion column “These days, I’m a stranger in my own town” about Charleston, S.C., left me wondering what she really expects. Put the city under plexiglass to keep New Yorkers out? Allow a “downtown in need of repairs” to crumble from the low country heat and humidity?