In his Aug. 3 Wednesday Opinion column, “Blame Biden’s disastrous withdrawal for Zawahiri being in Kabul,” Marc A. Thiessen suggested that it might not have been possible for al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri to return to Kabul if President Biden had listened to his military commanders. He also suggested that the Taliban’s return to power might have been prevented if only we had left a residual U.S. force in Afghanistan. These are huge assumptions, considering that Mr. Biden’s predecessor set a date for our troop withdrawal and the Trump administration failed terribly in negotiating the regime change that followed.