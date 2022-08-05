Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Post couldn’t find a photograph of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) swearing in Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews that included Matthews to accompany the July 23 columns by Margaret Sullivan [“Why Jan. 6 hearings are summer’s prime-time hit”] and Monica Hesse [“Liz Cheney understood her critical assignment”]? How in the world, in these troubled, difficult times for women and women’s rights, could editors have been so insensitive as to use a picture that did not show Matthews and did not even mention her in the caption of the photo? Was there a female editor who looked at the photo before it was placed?

In this hearing, Matthews’s testimony was more straightforward and compelling than was Pottinger’s, and yet The Post chose to mention only him.

Advertisement

The Post has made quite a statement/omission with this one.

Marianne Anderson, Alexandria

It is happening again

Again, the Sports section managed to ignore a woman. The blurb at the top of the front page of the July 23 section named three men who are going into the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame. But when you go to Page D2, oh, look, there are the three men and Christy Winters Scott [“D.C. Sports Hall adds several to its ranks”]. I’m sure those two lines on the section front could have been rewritten to include her.

Janet Beese, Gainesville

And again

The July 22 news article “Ukraine’s first lady says son now only wants to be soldier” irked me almost as much as the original interview on NBC News. The interviewer asked Olena Zelenska how the war had affected her son. Zelenska spoke at length about how, before the war, her son had a variety of interests, but now he only wants to be a soldier. This discussion became The Post’s headline.

Advertisement

Where was the Zelensky daughter during this exchange? As the child of a distinguished couple, the young lady surely has many hopes and aspirations of her own, but in a scenario familiar to many women, she was rendered invisible by both The Post and NBC News. At least she seems to have been referred to briefly in an interview in Vogue alluded to at the end of the article, but Vogue is not exactly a major news outlet.

Both The Post and NBC News were remiss in leaving her out of the discussion.

Clare Feinson, Washington

A misleading miscarriage of journalism

The Post conflated Israeli and Russian airstrikes in Syria with the misleading July 23 news headline “Russian, Israeli airstrikes target 2 Syrian regions.” As even the article admitted, the Israeli airstrikes in question were targeted at hostile Iranian military infrastructure in Syria. The referenced Russian airstrikes were directed at civilians and relief workers in northwestern Syria, part of a deliberate Russian strategy to target civilian areas.

Advertisement

The article described Israel as Syria’s “sworn enemy” when, in fact, the opposite is true. Syria took part in the invasion of reborn Israel in 1948. From then until 1967, Syrian forces shelled Israeli farms and towns in range of the Syrian Golan Heights. Syria participated in the Arab attack on Israel in 1967 and again in 1973. Syria attacked Israeli forces attempting to remove terrorists from southern Lebanon in 1982. More recently, Syria has willingly hosted Iranian military and paramilitary forces and installations that are aimed at destroying Israel. The sworn enemy here is Syria, and its longtime target is Israel. These airstrikes were separate events, with separate targets, contexts and historical backgrounds. They should have been reported in two separate articles. Mashing them up together in a manner that falsely impugned Israel was a miscarriage of journalism, or worse.

Daniel H. Trigoboff, Williamsville, N.Y.

The Three Percenters live up to their name

The Post has again accused everyone who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally on the Mall of participating in an insurrection. The July 17 front-page article on the Maryland GOP race for governor, “On Tuesday’s ballot: Trump’s vision vs. Hogan,” said one of the candidates “helped charter buses to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.”

Advertisement

According to The Post’s Nov. 7, 2021, special section on the events of Jan. 6, between 2,000 and 2,500 people took part in the attack on the Capitol. However, hundreds of these did not attend the rally, going straight to the Capitol for their preplanned assault. Given that tens of thousands of people attended the rally on the Mall, only a few percent were involved in the attack.

The other 38,000 or so participated in a peaceful rally, urging Congress to take action under the Electoral Count Act that the protesters (however mistakenly) believed to be justified. There is nothing insurrectionary about that.

To accuse all of insurrection makes no more sense than accusing all those who took part in racial-justice protests in 2020 of being involved in the riots that followed.

Charles L. Orndorff, Amissville, Va.

Troubling implications

I am usually impressed by the evenhandedness of The Post’s reporting, but I was surprised and dismayed by the caption under the photographs of the two young women accompanying the July 22 front-page article “Four teens navigate a suddenly post-Roe America.”

Advertisement

The first woman was identified as “a Christian” opposed to abortion. There was no such description for the pro-choice young woman. Was The Post implying that she is not Christian? She was, however, identified as a member of a “high school feminism club.” Quite a contrast.

Priscilla Ziegler, Arlington

Compounding confusion

How was it possible that “Abortion rights on the ballot in Kansas,” the July 26 front-page, above-the-fold, 50-column-inch article, with a full-page continuation and five photos, about the intentionally confusing language of an abortion ballot initiative in Kansas, did not include the actual language as it appeared on the ballot?

Terence Griffin, Rockville

People, not an ‘industry’

I was surprised that the phrase “abortion industry,” which Kathleen Parker used in her July 24 Sunday Opinion column, “The unbearable cruelty of no-exception abortion bans,” made it past whatever review process The Post uses for its opinion writers. There is no such thing as an “abortion industry.” There are patients, and there are health-care providers. This issue is inflammatory enough without inventing a label for two groups of people who cannot be so summarily and inaccurately described.

Michael Goodman, Kensington

More chips, less filler

I read the long July 24 front-page article bemoaning the chip shortage and the effect on the auto industry, “Chip shortage is upending the auto industry — even in Detroit.” Nowhere in the article was there a mention of what has caused the chip shortage. A little less filler and more explanations would have been welcome.

Advertisement

I’m pretty certain it has to do with stringent Chinese coronavirus rules and our utter dependence on China for so many things, but an explanation would have been nice. I expect more from a front-page story.

Luisa Girlando, Annapolis

Here’s a theory: They’re crackpots

The July 26 editorial “A glacial vote count” cited “Republican voting fraud conspiracy theorists.” I recognize that this term is here to stay, but I must protest once more. Imprecise language deflects clear thinking by affecting perception. This effect often serves to enhance the legitimacy of unworthy positions, particularly in politics — the preeminent realm of the “spin.”

No case is more egregious than the careless use of the phrase “conspiracy theory.” A theory has a revered meaning: It is the tool by which scientists conceive, test and prove or disprove plausible phenomena. Elevating conspiracy fantasies to the legitimate level of theories does a great disservice, albeit subliminal, to analytical debate. Although now ubiquitous, the phrase could be discarded at least by the more responsible venues of the written and broadcast media with a very minor modification of their style manuals.

Advertisement

George P. Hoskin, Burtonsville

Till next time!

There was a time when newspaper reporters were proud of their ability to use the English language to bring their stories to life. Are those days gone?

In just a cursory reading of the July 21 Post, this gem popped up in the Metro section: “Waiting on results in a tight Md. rematch.”

Shall I correct this headline for the editors? Okay then, here goes: “Waiting for results in a tight Md. rematch.”

If anyone insists on using this improper example, might I respectfully ask that they also use the casual form, a la the Rolling Stones’ “Waiting on a Friend”?

That way, readers might be able to understand that the author is speaking in slang, intentionally butchering the “Anguish Languish” (tip o’ the hat to Howard L. Chace).

I would include the absurd use of the word “till” as a replacement for the contraction “ ’til.” But that will have to wait on another day.

Stephen S. Ripley, Arlington

Lyles was miles ahead

Congratulations to my fellow T.C. Williams High School (now Alexandria City High School) track team alumnus Noah Lyles on achieving the American 200-meter sprint record at this year’s world championships, as noted in the July 22 Sports article “Lyles really lets it rip.” I hope by the time Lyles breaks the world record in that event, sportswriters can dig a little deeper into the bag of folksy phrases than this article’s “Lyles crossed the finish line, an acre between him and [the] American runners-up.”

Advertisement

I realize this was an attempt to be colorful in the grand tradition of sports reporting, but an acre is always just a unit of area and bears no relation whatsoever to linear distance — which is what will always separate Lyles from the pack. Next time, try a “light-year.”

Dan Wittenberg, Bethesda

Track coverage is running on empty

The July 24 Sports article “Dominance on the track, fan apathy off it” revealed the concern of athletes and supporters alike that the world track and field championships did not get sufficient public attention. Clearly, this major event — second only to the Olympics for track and field athletes — was not well promoted. The irony of this fact is that The Post’s coverage of the games, which should not be shaped by an organization’s promotional activities, was minimal, contributing to this near-invisibility.

Except for human interest stories such as participation by Ukrainian athletes, I could find no daily account of the accomplishments of these world-class athletes, including those who established world or American records.

Vincent De Sanctis, Tilghman, Md.

Is irony lost on The Post’s editors? After virtually ignoring the world track and field championships during the entire competition, it published the July 24 Sports article “Dominance on the track, fan apathy off it,” which reported, “World Athletics, the global governing body of track and field, views America as a market ‘not punching its weight.’ ” The article decried the seeming lack of exposure for a sport that, according to the article, has “50 million recreational runners and a high school system in which more kids participate than any other sport.”

Did the editors miss the record number of U.S. medals, a world record and the world’s greatest female track athlete in history making, well, history, again? One could only guess for The Post’s seeming lack of interest.

Leo Marshall, Easton

So much for Soto

Since reporting on July 17 that “Trade of Soto may be on table,” The Post has written:

“Corbin deal could affect what Nats get for Soto,” July 21;

“Uncertainty with Soto lingers over Washington,” July 25;

In the span of a week, The Post ran at least eight articles about the possible trade of Juan Soto. I am hard-pressed to think of anyone, other than world leaders, who has received so much coverage, but I can think of plenty more who should — especially those who do not stand to make hundreds of millions of dollars playing a sport. (And we wonder why a beer at Nationals Park is $10.)

Paul Heaton, Washington

It’s unfunny because it’s true

I was disappointed by Suzie McKay’s July 23 Free for All letter, “Saying it all — or saying too much.” She was “appalled” by the “Doonesbury” strip of July 10 in which a young man between 18 and 21 was unable to purchase alcohol but was able to purchase an assault weapon. She thought the strip inappropriate because of recent mass killings and said she was “saddened … this would be considered ‘funny.’ ” But, for the past 50-plus years, “Doonesbury” has always featured national social and political topics, has often survived publications’ removal attempts because of readers’ overwhelming requests for reinstatement, and has even been placed on some editorial pages.

“Doonesbury” is arguably the most important comic strip ever produced.

Because of the legally convoluted but obvious system of congressional bribery we allow in this country, the July 10 strip, sadly, is true. Depending on the state, it’s harder to buy a product (cigarettes) that might kill the buyer in 20 or 30 years than it is to buy a product (an assault weapon with high-capacity magazines) that can kill scores of other people the next day. There is nothing funny about that.

Dave Bort, Keedysville, Md.

A reasonable measure

I agree with the idea of shooting-death box scores, as proposed in Dave Roberts’s July 23 Free for All letter, “Front-page news every day.” What gets measured gets done.

Tom Fulham, Alexandria

Too hot to handle

I was just about to go outside when I read the July 25 Weather summary, “Miserable heat and storm risks.” Boy, was I happy I didn’t go outside! Who in his right mind would venture into the great outdoors when The Post warned us that heat index values could near the mid-100s? A heat index near 150 is too much for me to handle!

Peter Bucky, Ashburn

GiftOutline Gift Article