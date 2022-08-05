To some extent, Jesse Dougherty’s Aug. 1 Sports analysis, “One year into the Nats’ rebuild, it’s unclear how many more it will take,” missed the point. The need for a rebuild started before last July 30 — maybe years before. Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo acknowledged last year, before the selloff, that he didn’t see a path to a World Series-caliber team. Even at that time, before trading players, the Nats had a losing record. The reason was they lacked organizational depth that would come from drafting and developing players.
At the time of the sell-off, other than Max Scherzer, the Nats did not have another reliable pitcher on the team. Not one. This from a team whose essence had always been starting pitching.
When people bemoan the trading of Trea Turner and Juan Soto, they should recognize that in Major League Baseball, you need lots more than two outstanding players. By the time these two elite players were traded, the Nats almost had no choice. Proof of that is the Los Angeles Angels, who probably have the two best players in baseball — Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani — yet never sniff postseason play.
Hopefully, the Nats’ very recent commitment to player development and trading for lots of young talent portends better days ahead. The fan base is counting on it.
John Scheibel, Bethesda