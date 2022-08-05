To some extent, Jesse Dougherty’s Aug. 1 Sports analysis, “One year into the Nats’ rebuild, it’s unclear how many more it will take,” missed the point. The need for a rebuild started before last July 30 — maybe years before. Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo acknowledged last year, before the selloff, that he didn’t see a path to a World Series-caliber team. Even at that time, before trading players, the Nats had a losing record. The reason was they lacked organizational depth that would come from drafting and developing players.