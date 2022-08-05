Regarding the Aug. 3 front-page article “Kansas voters reject bid to undo abortion rights”:
Ellen Coffey, Cumberland, Md.
I appreciate The Post’s in-depth coverage on Aug. 4 of the vote upholding a woman’s right to an abortion in Kansas. During the early 1960s, when I was a student at Oklahoma State University, I knew classmates who had to drive for two hours to Wichita, Kan., to get an abortion. Given the recent passage of draconian antiabortion laws in Oklahoma, considered the strictest in the nation, many more Oklahoma women will again have to make that trek. Luckily, Kansas has upheld its reasonable restrictions on abortions (up to 22 weeks of pregnancy).
This is just another reason that after living in liberal D.C. for all these years after graduation (and where I was able to obtain a legal abortion without any hassles 20 years later), I would never move back to my super-conservative home state. While I have several Catholic friends there who support a woman’s right to choose, I doubt that a similar vote in Oklahoma would be won so overwhelmingly.
Loretta Neumann, Washington