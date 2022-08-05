As referenced in Theresa Vargas’s Aug. 4 Metro column, “For D.C. parents, study confirms a long-known fact,” D.C. is seeing a record number of traffic deaths, and a recent study shows that 22 percent of drivers in Southeast and 14 percent of drivers in Northeast go at least 10 mph over the speed limit in school zones. This same story is true around the country, and the American Traffic Safety Services Association supports moving toward zero deaths on our roadways. Luckily, devices and countermeasures exist today that can help.
Marked crosswalks and pedestrian warning signs could improve pedestrians’ safety. Another safety tool to implement is Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons. These beacons increase driver awareness and, according to the Federal Highway Administration, can reduce pedestrian crashes by up to 47 percent. In-Road Warning Lights could be embedded in the pavement to clearly outline a crosswalk and rapidly flash in unison to alert distracted drivers that pedestrians are actively crossing. Radar speed signs have also been proven to calm traffic and increase the speed awareness of oncoming drivers.
A commitment to roadway safety is critical to saving lives. It’s our mission, and we support the District’s efforts to get to zero deaths on our roadways.
Stacy Tetschner, Fredericksburg
The writer is chief executive and president of the American Traffic Safety Services Association.