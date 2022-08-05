As referenced in Theresa Vargas’s Aug. 4 Metro column, “For D.C. parents, study confirms a long-known fact,” D.C. is seeing a record number of traffic deaths, and a recent study shows that 22 percent of drivers in Southeast and 14 percent of drivers in Northeast go at least 10 mph over the speed limit in school zones. This same story is true around the country, and the American Traffic Safety Services Association supports moving toward zero deaths on our roadways. Luckily, devices and countermeasures exist today that can help.