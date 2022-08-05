The Aug. 2 Health article “Rising temps could mean rising malnutrition in poorer countries, study on West Africa says” connected climate change with severe malnutrition and stunted growth. It discussed one of the many studies that reveal the importance of addressing the current food scarcity emergency, while simultaneously addressing long-term challenges such as conflict, climate change and covid-19 to prepare our global food system for long-term stability. Global malnutrition is not just an acute issue; it’s an ongoing tragedy that causes the deaths of about 3 million children under age 5 every year. Fortunately, scientific evidence has shown that a few specific interventions, the “Power 4,” can prevent the deaths of malnourished children.