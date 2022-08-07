Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At a time when the right-wing Supreme Court majority is eviscerating voting rights, rescinding women’s fundamental rights and refusing to allow victims of discrimination to recover emotional-distress damages, it is easy to despair about the state of civil rights. But this week, the Justice Department flexed its muscles and reaffirmed its core mission to zealously defend all Americans’ constitutional rights.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced he was bringing charges against four current and former Louisville police officers, alleging that they had “falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant of Ms. [Breonna] Taylor’s home; that this act violated federal civil rights laws; and that those violations resulted in Ms. Taylor’s death.”

One officer was also indicted on a charge of using excessive force. These are criminal charges, and they come in addition to the Justice Department’s “pattern and practice” investigation into the Louisville police department and after Kentucky’s refusal to indict any police officer for murder.

Declaring that Taylor should be alive, Garland said at a news conference: “The Justice Department is committed to defending and protecting the civil rights of every person in this country. That was this Department’s founding purpose, and it remains our urgent mission.”

In January speech honoring Martin Luther King Jr., Garland reminded Americans that “protecting civil rights was one of the founding purposes of the Justice Department over 150 years ago.” He added, “Founded in the wake of the Civil War and in the midst of Reconstruction, the department’s first principal task was to secure the civil rights promised by the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments.” These new Louisville cases reaffirm the department’s mission.

The charges result from a painstaking investigation into the affidavits the officers supplied to obtain a no-knock warrant. Garland explained, “Among other things, the affidavit falsely claimed that officers had verified that the target of the alleged drug trafficking operation had received packages at Ms. Taylor’s address.”

Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for civil rights, reiterated the fundamental right under the Fourth Amendment for all Americans to be secure in their homes, free from falsely obtained warrants. Of Taylor, she said, “We ... recognize her dignity and recommit ourselves to the pursuit of justice.”

The Justice Department has a core function to protect substantial federal interests when they have not been vindicated. It did so when the department obtained guilty pleas from former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin related to his murder of George Floyd.

The newly filed criminal case, as well as the revival of pattern-and-practice cases in Louisville (and elsewhere) and voting-rights cases filed in states including Georgia, Arizona and Texas, are reviving civil-rights enforcement after four years of an administration indifferent to or hostile to civil rights.

Former head of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Sherrilyn Ifill tweeted, “I honestly cannot express how powerful & important this is. People must understand this work was the core mission at the founding of the @TheJusticeDept. To protect the rights of Black people when state processes fail or refuse to do so. Grateful to AG Garland & @CivilRights”

She also recognized the tireless work of civil rights groups to keep the case alive. (“Activists, organizers, protesters, civil rights attys have taken the laboring oar in fighting for justice & accountability in this country. . . . [They] lifted this case to the attention of the nation.”) Ifill and the fund are certainly among the strongest voices demanding accountability for Taylor’s killers.

For keeping this case alive and doing the hard work to investigate the facts and pursue justice, we can say to Attorney General Garland, the Justice Department lawyers and investigators, and all of the outside attorneys and advocates, well done.

